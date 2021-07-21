EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Holdings Raised by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems makes up 11.0% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of EPAM Systems worth $201,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 82,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after acquiring an additional 661,754 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,349,000 after acquiring an additional 40,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $548.00. 1,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,215. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $271.00 and a twelve month high of $550.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $499.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.50.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,031 shares of company stock valued at $80,950,100 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

