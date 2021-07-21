Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

EPOKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

