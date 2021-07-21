Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares were down 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,218,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPZM shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

