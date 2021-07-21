EQT (EQT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EQT (NYSE:EQT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts expect EQT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. EQT has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.