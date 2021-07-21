Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equifax in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.96.

Equifax stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,443. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Equifax has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $257.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

