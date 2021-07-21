Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.62-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.

Shares of EFX traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.04. The stock had a trading volume of 625,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.00. Equifax has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $257.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.96.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

