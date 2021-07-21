Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.250-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.Equifax also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.620-$1.720 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.96.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $257.89. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.