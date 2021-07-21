Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.620-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.

NYSE:EFX traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.04. The stock had a trading volume of 625,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $257.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.00.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.96.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.