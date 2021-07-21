Equinix (EQIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Equinix to post earnings of $6.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Equinix to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $832.65 on Wednesday. Equinix has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $845.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a PE ratio of 182.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $785.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.48.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,501 shares of company stock worth $14,799,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

