Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) is Tensile Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Tensile Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 6.2% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tensile Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Equinix worth $47,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,501 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,508. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded down $14.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $817.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,951. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $785.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.