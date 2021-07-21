Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.730-$27.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $832.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $785.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $864.48.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,501 shares of company stock worth $14,799,508 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.