Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Altius Minerals Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cormark boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.56.

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$16.17 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.63 and a 12-month high of C$19.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$671.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.93%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.