Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Autoliv, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autoliv in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the auto parts company will earn $9.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2023 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $92.73 on Wednesday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $6,142,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

