Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WTFC. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $87.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

