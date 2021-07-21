Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July, 21st (ALGT, EBKDY, FBK, FSNUY, HAL, IAC, PLAB, PLBY, PRGS, PROF)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, July 21st:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $230.00 target price on the stock.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a buy rating.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a neutral rating.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $170.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $250.00.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $89.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an overweight rating.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $104.00.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating.

