Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE EQC opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 386.77 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24.

Several research firms have commented on EQC. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

