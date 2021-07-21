Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,736 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Equity Residential worth $39,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 11.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $85.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 1,147 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $91,760.00. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,115 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EQR shares. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

