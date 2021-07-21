Era Swap (ES) Price Up 113% Over Last Week

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Era Swap has traded 113% higher against the US dollar. Era Swap has a market cap of $10.23 million and $23,270.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Era Swap

Era Swap is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

