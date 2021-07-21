Ergo Trading Down 15.4% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, Ergo has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.05 or 0.00015845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $161.52 million and $2.49 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,843.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,967.75 or 0.06179491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.12 or 0.01338176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.95 or 0.00364117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00132147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.05 or 0.00599973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.94 or 0.00373519 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.35 or 0.00290008 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

