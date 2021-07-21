Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by Societe Generale to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €339.00 ($398.82) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of €35.00 ($41.18).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EBKDY. UBS Group upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. 62,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,854. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.80.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

