ESBC Achieves Market Capitalization of $445,452.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. ESBC has a total market cap of $445,452.00 and approximately $39,353.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,137,920 coins and its circulating supply is 28,858,586 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.