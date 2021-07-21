Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.71. Escalade shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 26,818 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $327.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Escalade news, CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $31,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Escalade by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Escalade by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Escalade by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Escalade by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Escalade by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

