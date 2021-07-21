Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Bought by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,607 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.39% of Esquire Financial worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 87.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

ESQ traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,214. The firm has a market cap of $188.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.16. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.06.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

