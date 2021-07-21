Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Market Cap Hits $3.10 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Eterbase Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00047396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013555 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $249.56 or 0.00789782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

XBASE is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.