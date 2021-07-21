Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) & Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Head-To-Head Review

Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) and Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ethema Health and Community Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethema Health 3,195.38% -54.99% 312.14% Community Health Systems 3.64% -15.87% 1.76%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ethema Health and Community Health Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Health Systems 0 4 2 0 2.33

Community Health Systems has a consensus target price of $15.40, indicating a potential downside of 1.19%. Given Community Health Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Health Systems is more favorable than Ethema Health.

Risk and Volatility

Ethema Health has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Health Systems has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of Community Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Ethema Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Community Health Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ethema Health and Community Health Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethema Health $340,000.00 22.34 $3.09 million N/A N/A Community Health Systems $11.79 billion 0.17 $511.00 million $0.45 34.64

Community Health Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ethema Health.

Summary

Community Health Systems beats Ethema Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ethema Health

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc. owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. The company also provides outpatient services at primary care practices, urgent care centers, free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging and diagnostic centers, retail clinics, and via direct-to-consumer virtual health visits. As of December 31, 2020, it owned or leased 89 hospitals, including 87 general acute care hospitals and two stand-alone rehabilitation or psychiatric hospitals with an aggregate of 14,110 licensed beds. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

