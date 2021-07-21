Ethereum Push Notification Service One Day Trading Volume Reaches $683,045.00 (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and $683,045.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002391 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,921,780 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

