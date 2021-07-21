Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $549,946.00

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 29% against the dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00002155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $549,946.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00105852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00141318 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,438.57 or 0.99782622 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,921,780 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

