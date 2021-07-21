EtherGem (EGEM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,249.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 35.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $263,478.15 and $1,249.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EtherGem has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00047257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00013593 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.48 or 0.00792143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

