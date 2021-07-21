Etherparty Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $697,764.49 and $81,811.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00047698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013725 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.91 or 0.00789261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.