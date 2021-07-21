EUNO (EUNO) Market Cap Hits $7.70 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $7.70 million and $1,270.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.84 or 0.01209683 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,264,230,923 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

