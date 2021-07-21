Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.36.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.