Evedo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.27 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.0885 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $1.28 million and $1.27 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00047472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.68 or 0.00816686 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

