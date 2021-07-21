Evedo (EVED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.08 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0981 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Evedo has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00047045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013467 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.27 or 0.00784344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

