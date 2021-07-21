EvenCoin (EVN) Hits Market Capitalization of $47,993.05

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $47,993.05 and approximately $104,174.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00229010 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001213 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.83 or 0.00829571 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000066 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

