Evercore ISI Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $980.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $825.00 to $980.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $885.75.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG opened at $955.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.46, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $633.29 and a 1-year high of $965.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $881.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.