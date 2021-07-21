Evercore Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $5,156,954.00. Insiders sold a total of 24,940 shares of company stock worth $9,369,737 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $370.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

