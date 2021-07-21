Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,559,000 after purchasing an additional 141,056 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $86.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.72. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

