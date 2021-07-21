Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,202,892 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,494,000 after acquiring an additional 92,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $761,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.55. The firm has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

