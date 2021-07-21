Evercore Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 99.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after buying an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after buying an additional 8,880,817 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after buying an additional 5,920,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

APH opened at $69.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In related news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

