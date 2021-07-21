Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,022 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,022 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 41.8% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

