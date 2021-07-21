Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,805 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,456,000 after acquiring an additional 389,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,008,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,396,000 after acquiring an additional 247,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $139.80 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.18% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

