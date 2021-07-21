Everest (ID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.70 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Everest has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. Everest has a total market cap of $25.70 million and $303,325.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00037456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00101938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00142062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,949.25 or 1.00182781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars.

