Everest Price Tops $0.19 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. Over the last week, Everest has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000606 BTC on exchanges. Everest has a market capitalization of $22.30 million and approximately $217,439.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00105852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00141318 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,438.57 or 0.99782622 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.