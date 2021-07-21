Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ES. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

ES opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.36. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

