EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 593.60 ($7.76). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 588.20 ($7.68), with a volume of 1,401,406 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EVRAZ from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,918.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.22.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

