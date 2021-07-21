Exact Sciences (EXAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Exact Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXAS opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.23.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,010,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $208,681,373.52. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,047,496 shares of company stock valued at $213,232,169. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

