ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $544,269.31 and $2,079.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0930 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001365 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000217 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008326 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001691 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

