Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

EXEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,028 shares of company stock worth $8,240,174. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

