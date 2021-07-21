ExNetwork Token Hits One Day Volume of $404.00 (EXNT)

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ExNetwork Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0811 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges. ExNetwork Token has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $404.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00038552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00104862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00144068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,919.04 or 0.99420320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

ExNetwork Token Coin Profile

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,013,955 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official website is exnetwork.community . ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

ExNetwork Token Coin Trading

