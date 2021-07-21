Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Hits New 52-Week High at $129.31

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $129.31 and last traded at $129.23, with a volume of 336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.67.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,873 shares of company stock worth $36,365,798. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

